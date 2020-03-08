Manchester City move ahead of Barcelona in Milan Skriniar race

Premier League side Manchester City have reportedly edged ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

Both sides were linked with a move for the Slovakian international ahead of the current campaign, but neither were willing to meet Inter’s asking price of €65M.

However, due to defensive issues for both sides this season, City have now looked to prioritise him in the coming months.

According to reports in the Daily Express, Pep Guardiola has highlighted centre back as the key area to be improved, and they could make an offer of €80M to secure a deal for the 25-year old.

Barcelona are unlikely to match that figure, meaning Quique Setien will be looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements before the 2020-21 season.

Skriniar has been ever present for Antonio Conte’s side this season, alongside Dutch international Stefan De Vrij in defence.

However he could be open to a move if big money offer was to arrive from Spain or England.