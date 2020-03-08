Jordi Alba unhappy with Camp Nou whistling in Real Sociedad win

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has hit back at supporters for whistling the side during the first half of the 1-0 La Liga home win over Real Sociedad.

Home fans could be clearly heard whistling and jeering Quique Setien’s side in the opening stages of the game, as they struggled to break down Imanol Alguacil’s visitors.

The Catalan side did eventually find a way through, as Lionel Messi’s late penalty secured all three points, to move them back to the top of La Liga.

Howver, Spanish international Alba, was unhappy at a lack of ‘respect’ shown towards the team during the game.

“Just as I respect everyone, I would like to be respected,” he told a post match interview with Diario AS.

“I do not like to be beaten in the first 15 minutes, as a game is not decided then.”

“Whistling at that time in a game I do not like, as there game still has a long way to go.”

Setien echoed Alba’s comments at full time, calling on fans to be patient with the progress of games, as they look to maintain their La Liga title challenge with Real Madrid.

That win reestablishes their two point lead over Zinedine Zidane’s side, however they will slip back down to second place, if Real win at Real Betis tonight.

From there, Barcelona face a demanding run of games against Real Madllorca, Leganes and Sevilla in league action, alongside Napoli in their Champions League last 16 showdown.