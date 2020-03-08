Joaquin spurns golden chance to put Real Betis 2-1 against Real Madrid

Real Betis captain, Joaquin was celebrated for his service and longevity before their home game against Real Madrid.

However, Joaquin will be kicking himself that he couldn’t make it a dream night after missing an open goal to give Real Betis a 2-1 lead against title challengers, Madrid.

Joaquin had made an excellent run as Real Betis hit Madrid on the counter attack. He drove towards the Madrid goal and was one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois.

It looked as though Betis were destined to score as Joaquin took the ball around Madrid’s Belgium keeper. However, Joaquin seemed to hit the ball too hard but it still seemed as though he had a good chance as an open goal beckoned.

However, call it selflessness or mis-judgement, Joaquin decided to square the ball for a Betis teammate only for the covering Luka Modric to kick the ball away to safety.

Modric had done well to track the run and did well to clear the ball away to keep Real Madrid in the game.