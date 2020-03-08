Clashes between Real Madrid and Real Betis fans ahead of kick off

Reports have emerged with Spanish media outlets of clashes between Real Madrid and Real Betis fans ahead of tonight’s La Liga tie at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the majority of the flashpoints have involved fans throwing objects at each other in both the centre of Sevilla and close to the stadium.

The reports states the clashes are between the two clubs ‘ultras’, however these rumours are yet to be confirmed at this stage.

Zinedine Zidane’s side head to Andalucia looking to return to the top of La Liga, after Barcelona moved ahead of them with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad this weekend.

Los Blancos have won their last three La Liga trips to Real Betis, with some high scoring encounters.

Former Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos netted a late winner in a 2-1 victory last season, with a 5-3 and and 6-1 win in the previous two campaigns.