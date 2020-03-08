Chelsea linked with shock move for Barcelona star Marc Ter Stegen

Chelsea are reportedly considering a SHOCK big money move for Barcelona’s goal keeper Marc Ter Stegen ahead of next season.

According to reports in the Daily Express, the Blues are looking to offload Kepa before next season, and they have highlighted the German international as the ideal replacement.

Manager Frank Lampard has dropped the Spanish international for a number of key games so far this season, and he is reported to be unhappy with the level of consistency of the former Athletic Bilbao man.

Ter Stegen is not the only goal keeping target identified by Chelsea, should they look to sell Kepa, with Ajax’s Andre Onana and AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma also reported to be on their shortlist.

However, despite Chelsea’s interest in the former Borussia Monchengladbach keeper, Barcelona are very unlikely to sanction the sale of one of their star assets

The 27-year old still has another two years to run on his contract at the Camp Nou, and the Catalan side are likely to demand a fee in the region of €100M+ to consider letting him leave.