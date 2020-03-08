(VIDEO) Benzema penalty draws Real Madrid level with Real Betis

The first half has ended 1-1 between Real Betis and Real Madrid as Karim Benzema converted an added time penalty to restore parity at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Real Betis had taken a 1-0 lead against La Liga title challengers Real Madrid thanks to a wonder strike from their Brazilian central defender, Sidnei.

Real Betis had had their own penalty shout only for the ball to break clear for Sidnei to rifle home an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

This was truly a wonder strike and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois had no chance.

The Belgium international keeper had only just pulled off a fantastic save from Nabil Fekir who had arrowed a left-footed volley toward the top corner only for Courtois to push it away.

Real Betis had previously had the best chances in an otherwise uneventful game and should have taken the lead earlier as the ball broke for central defender, Marc Bartra who headed over from 4 yards out.

However, this Real Madrid side are hard to beat and they responded well to going 1-0 down.

⚽️ GOAL! Betis 1-1 Real Madrid 45+2 Benzema pic.twitter.com/SV8UOPxGJv — Plase (@Plasegol) March 8, 2020

Their pressure eventually brought a chance in the Real Betis penalty box and saw a hand ball which led to a Real Madrid penalty.

Benzema placed the ball into the bottom corner for his 14th La Liga goal of the season and to draw Real Madrid level 1-1.