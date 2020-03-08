Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet suspended for Real Mallorca tie

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet will miss next weekend’s trip to face Real Mallorca after picking up his fifth La Liga booking of the season.

The French international, who has only just returned from a one game ban following his red card against Real Betis last month, will now sit over the clash with Vicente Moreno’s side, after being cautioned in the weekend win against Real Sociedad.

Quique Setien is likely to replace the former Sevilla centre back with international colleague Samuel Umtiti at the Estadio de Son Moix.

Lenglet will then return to the squad for the Champions League last 16 second leg against Serie A side Napoli.

Full back Sergi Roberto will also miss the game next weekend, as he is expected to remain sidelined for another fortnight with a groin injury.

However, Brazilian international Arthur Melo should be back in time, after he missed the win over Imanol Alguacil’s side with a thigh problem.