Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti returns to light training

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has returned to light training with the club today, following another injury scare in recent days.

The French international has endured consistent issues with a long standing knee injury in the past 12 months, and the former Lyon centre back has made just nine La Liga starts this season.

He played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 El Clasico defeat at Real Madrid, but missed yesterday’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Reports in Marca claim he did not take part in a full training session this morning, but he followed his own personal training programme at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper complex.

However, the report adds that the 26-year old will be fit in time to replace international team mate in next weekend’s trip to Real Mallorca, with the former Sevilla centre back suspended.

However, Arthur Melo continues to be an injury doubt for the trip to the Estadio Son Moix, as he recovers from a thigh problem.