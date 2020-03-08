Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi fitness doubt for Liverpool clash

Atletico Madrid could face an injury headache at left back ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool on March 10.

Brazilian Renan Lodi missed the weekend La Liga 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla, due to a minor injury, however he is now a doubt for the trip to Anfield.

According to reports in El Desmarque, he sat out Atletico’s warm down session this morning, and he faces a real battle to be fit in time to take on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If he misses out, Stefan Savic could continue to fill in, or Diego Simeone may look to shift Saul Niguez from midfield to full back.

The other fitness concern for Simeone is midfielder Thomas Lemar, with the French international struggling with a hamstring problem.

However, Diego Costa and Joao Felix both played a full role in the training, and will be included in the travelling party, with Alvaro Morata also expected to shake off a minor injury.