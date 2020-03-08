Atletico Madrid monitor Nemanja Matic’s contract situation at Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Nemanja Matic’s contract negotiations, with a view to making a summer move for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Matic is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, and United have reportedly stalled on confirming a new deal for the Serbian international until the end of the current campaign.

That indecision has alerted Diego Simeone’s side, and according to reports in El Desmarque they could make a cut price offer in the coming months, if United decide not to offer the 32-year old a new contract.

Simeone is likely to reinforce his squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with the Argentinian boss hinting he will look to focus on experience, after bringing in a number of young players last summer.

Los Rojiblancos brought in Portuguese international Joao Felix and Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, and Simeone is looking to add a Champions League level of experience to his squad.