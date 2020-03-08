Atalanta fans could face travel restrictions ahead of Valencia trip

Atalanta fans travelling to Valencia for their Champions League last 16 clash could face travel restrictions due to the growth in cases of Coronavirus.

Four Valencia supporters, and a local journalist were quarantined after return from Italy following their 4-1 first leg defeat at the San Siro.

Atalanta have also had two Serie A games either played behind closed doors or postponed due to a spike of cases in Italy in the past seven days.

According to reports in Marca, via sports lawyer Angelo Cascella, the decision on whether or not to sanction Atalanta fans entering the country will depend on a late decision by the Spanish health authorities.

Currently there are no plans to restrict fans attending the game, although the remains a strong potential that or authorities, alongside UEFA, will recommend the game be played behind closed doors.

Valencia are in need of a significant turnaround against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, with a three goal deficit ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Estadio Mestalla.