(VIDEO) Messi scores penalty against Real Sociedad after VAR check

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot to put Barcelona 1-0 ahead at home against Real Sociedad.

The penalty came after the ball appeared to strike the arm of a Real Sociedad defender after another Barcelona attack.

Initially, the referee waved away Barcelona’s appeals for a penalty only to be contacted by the VAR official for a review of the incident.

Messi🐐 with a Ronaldo performance today. A nice penalty to get his team ahead pic.twitter.com/s2BYLKDIrl — 💥TODIBEAST ⚪ (@MESSIANO_FX) March 7, 2020

After checking the footage a penalty was awarded to Barcelona which Messi duly despatched.

Before the goal, it had been a frustrating first half for Barcelona but they stepped up the pace in the second half with chances coming thick and fast.

Messi had already gone close on a couple of ocassions and there were also chances for Pique and Griezmann.

However, the goal for Messi was richly deserved as he looks to be regaining the fluency and form which was so lack in last week’s El Classico defeat to Real Madrid.