Thomas Lemar doubtful for Champions League clash at Liverpool

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar is a major doubt for their Champions League last 16 clash away at Liverpool next week.

The French international has been left out of the squad to face Sevilla in La Liga action this weekend, as he continues to recover from a thigh injury picked up against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the first leg.

Diego Simeone’s side hold a 1-0 advantage from their win at the Wanda Metropolitano, and despite the issue with Lemar, Hector Herrera has provided a timely return from injury.

The Mexican international has been included in the 19-man panel that will host Julen Lopetegui’s side this weekend, with Ivan Saponjic and Santiago Arias left out and Thomas Partey suspended.

Diego Costa and Joao Felix are also expected to continue their returns from injury, after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD V SEVILLA

GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan

DEFENDERS: Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Renan Lodi, Felipe Monteiro, Jose Gimenez

MIDFIELDERS: Koke, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente

FORWARDS; Diego Costa, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Angel Correa