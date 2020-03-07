Rubi dismisses Zou Feddal Real Betis exit talk

Real Betis boss Rubi has dismissed rumours of central defender Zou Feddal leaving the club before the end of the current season.

Feddal has been linked with a move to Valencia, after La Liga granted Albert Celades’ side an emergency transfer, following injuries to Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista.

However, talk of a move to Andalucia has now been eliminated, with Rubi confirming he will be staying at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

“I am confident that he (Feddal) will end the season with us.”

“He wants to stay and he is eager to help the team for the rest of the campaign.”

The 30-year old has not featured regularly for Rubi’s side so far this season, with Marc Barta and Aissa Mandi operating as Rubi’s preferred partnership.

However, with the club still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone, he is likely to play an important role as a cover option in the coming weeks.

The report adds that Valencia are now likely to step up their pursuit of Levante centre back Oscar Duarte, who would represent a cheaper option than Feddal.