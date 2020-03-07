Quique Setien: VAR won the game for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Quique Setien believes that VAR won the game for his side in their 1-0 La Liga victory over Real Sociedad.

The Catalans struggled to break through Imanol Alguacil’s team throughout the game at the Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi’s late penalty eventually securing all three points.

However the spot kick was awarded through the use of VAR, which penalised Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, and the former Real Betis boss stated that was the definitive moment in the game.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, as Sociedad are in good form, with six straight wins,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We did create chances to score, and showed quality at times.”

“But in the end we have through thanks to VAR.”

The victory lifts Barcelona back above Real Madrid into top spot in La Liga, for at least 24 hours, with Zinedine Zidane’s side taking on his former club tomorrow night.

And the defending champions now face a crucial run of games in the coming weeks, both domestically and in the European competition.

Barcelona head to relegation battling Real Mallorca next weekend, before Serie A side Napoli are the visitors to the Camp Nou for their Champions League last 16 second leg clash.

Setien’s side then face league games against Leganes, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao.