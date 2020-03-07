Liverpool star Andy Robertson faces Atletico Madrid fitness race

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson faces a race against time to be fit for their midweek Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Scottish international was left out of the Reds squad to face Bournemouth in Premier League action, amid reports in the Metro that he was resting a calf injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the problem is not considered serious, and the 26-year old should be fit to face Diego Simeone’s side.

However, Los Rojiblancos heading to Anfield in less than 72 hours time, the German boss will continue to monitor Robertson’s progress.

Simeone’s side currently hold a 1-0 advantage heading into the last 16 second leg, following their gritty win at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

Liverpool will also make a late decision on captain Jordan Henderson ahead of the game, after the England international has not played since picking up a hamstring problem in their first leg.

If Henderson does miss out, he is likely to be replaced by either Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with James Milner coming in for Robertson if needed.