Lively but goalless first half between Barcelona and Real Sociedad

The first half between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou has ended goalless as both sides enjoyed promising spells in a well fought game.

Real Sociedad enjoyed a good start and benefitted from a high press which had Barcelona’s German international goalkeeper, Ter Stegan in trouble on a couple of occasions.

Sociedad were making it very difficult for Barcelona to get out and were effectively man-marking Sergio Busquets when Barca were in possession.

However, despite Sociedad’s enterprising start Barcelona began to take control of the game.

Martin Braithwaite has had an excellent start to his Barcelona career and is certainly making the most of his first start at Camp Nou.

Braithwaite has been Barcelona’s most dangerous player and has linked up very well with Lionel Messi – the two of them combining on three separate occasions to open up Real Sociedad’s defence.

Messi has looked energetic and involved and seems to be enjoying the developing partnership with Martin Braithwaite.

A great example of this was Messi chasing down Sociedad’s defence, winning it back and creating an opportunity for Barca to take the lead.