Gerard Pique unconcerned by Eder Sarabia controversy

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has dismissed reports that the squad are unhappy with coach Eder Sarabia.

Kike Setien’s assistant manager was picked up by TV cameras criticising Antoine Griezman’s performance in last week’s 2-0 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

However, the former Spanish international has rejected claims of unrest at the Camp Nou.

“When the club is being weak, these types of things rise up,” as stated in a post match interview with Marca.

“A few weeks ago, the talk was about the players not having a huddle before the game and it was because of the change of coach, just like the warm-up was different.

“It’s the same thing.

“(Sarabia’s behaviour) is completely normal.

The veteran defender was speaking at the la blaugrana’s 1-0 La Liga win at home to Real Sociedad.

He admitted the player’s were frustrated at a low key performance, with a late penalty from Lionel Messi securing the win.

The Catalan side saved a difficult run of games in the coming week as they take on Real Mallorca, Leganes and Sevilla, as well as a Champions League clash with the Italian side Napoli.