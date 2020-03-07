Diego Simeone pragmatic on VAR after Sevilla draw

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone refused to criticise the role of VAR too heavily after seeing his side draw 2-2 at home to Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos drew for the second La Liga game in a row, as goals from Alvaro Morata and the returning Joao Feli were cancelled out by Lucas Ocampos’ penalty in a goal filled first half.

But despite the four goals in the first 45 minutes it was to be technology that dominated the post game conversation, as both sides were awarded a spot kick from VAR.

That balance of outcome in decision was reflected by Simeone in his post game interview with Marca, as he felt the use of VAR was even for both sides.

“In the end, it (VAR) ended up being more fair than unfair.”

“However, I am still far from a fan of it, but I do not think it was the determining factor in the game.”

“It was a brilliant, but neither side showed enough calmness to win it.”

Simeone’s side now head to Premier League leaders in midweek, for their crunch Champions League last 16 second leg at Anfield.

An early goal from Saul Niguez secured a 1-0 first leg win at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Simeone will make changes from today’s game.

Full back Renan Lodi should be fit in time to travel, with midfielder Thomas Partey returning from a domestic suspension.