Dani Carvajal misses Real Betis trip through injury

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss their La Liga trip to Real Betis due a thigh injury for the Spanish international.

The full back completed the full 90 minutes in last weekend’s 2-0 El Clasico win over Barcelona, but he has missed a number of training sessions this week after failing to shake off a minor injury.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed the injury is not serious, and he is not expected to miss their Champions League trip to Manchester City in ten days time, however he will not be part of the 19-man squad to travel to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Brazilian Eder Militao is expected to fill in for Carvajal, against Rubi’s side, but aside from that, Zidane has no fresh injuries worries to contend with.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have both been included, despite reports earlier this week that they could miss out.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V REAL BETIS

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola

DEFENDERS: Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Marcelo

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez,

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz, Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Vazquez