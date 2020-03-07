Barcelona return to the top of La Liga with Real Sociedad win

Barcelona have returned to the top of the La Liga table with a late 1-0 win at home to rivals Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

Quique Setien’s side will be top overnight, with Real Madrid set to play their game in hand away at Real Betis tomorrow.

The Catalan side struggled for fluidity in the first half, but second half penalty from Lionel Messi secured a much needed three points.

New signing Martin Braithwaite was Barcelona’s brightest spark in the opening 45 minutes, as the Danish international forced two smart stops from Sociedad keeper Remiro.

Messi should have broke the deadlock just after the half hour mark, as Remiro made another key save, as Ander Barrenetxea forced a save from Marc Ter Stegen at the other end.

The visitors had the better chances early in the second half, as Alexander Isak and Barrenetxea both wasted great opportunities.

But, Setien’s side grew in confidence, as Remiro was called into action once again, to deny Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique.

And La Blaugrana were to eventual find a breakthrough on 81 minutes, as Messi slotted home from the spot, after VAR awarded a penalty for handball against Robin Le Normand.

Barcelona did score a second in added time, but Jordi Alba’s effort was eventually ruled out by VAR for an offside against Ansu Fati.