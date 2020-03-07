(Video) 2-2 at half time as Atletico Madrid and Seville put on goal fest

It’s been an action packed first half at the Wanda Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid and Sevilla scored four goals between them to finish the half 2-2.

After an open and entertaining start to the game, Sevilla struck first with a clinical finish from Dutch international striker Luuk De Jong.

Collecting the ball from Joan Jordan inside the Atletico penalty area, De Jong took a touch and placed the ball past Jan Oblak to open the scoring.

LUUK DE JONG OUVRE LE SCORE ! #AtletiSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/qF3SP6Hldw — Le Football en VOD V (@LeFootballenVO3) March 7, 2020

However, Sevilla’s goal only seemed to stir Atletico Madrid into action as they responded brilliantly to going one goal down.

It was Atleti’s Spanish international, Alvaro Morata who dragged Atletico Madrid back into the game with his 8th La Liga goal of the season.

Morata took the ball in Sevilla’s 18 yard box before unleashing a cool finish past Tomas Vaclik to even the scores at 1-1.

Up next was Atletico’s record signing Joao Felix who received the ball from Atleti captain, Koke before rifling in a low finish to take Atletico Madrid 2-1 ahead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.

However, the goals just kept coming and as Lucas Ocampos struck an equaliser with his right foot on 43 minutes.

This has been an exhilarating game and one which neither side can afford to lose as they battle for the Champions League places.