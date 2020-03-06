Real Madrid will allow Luka Modric to decide future this summer

Real Madrid will give Luka Modric the freedom to decide his own future at the club this summer, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

The Croatian has a deal at the club until the summer of 2021 but it is said that this year will be decisive for his future and he may be allowed to move on, if he so wishes.

Back in November, Diario AS reported, via El Chiringuito, that the midfield maestro is a primary transfer target of Inter Miami – who have also been linked to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

Then in January, a report in The Athletic claimed the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has already held discussions over a possible move to MLS side D.C. United, while ESPN say Inter Miami and Atlanta United are two others clubs to have made an approach, but these have not advanced.

However, the Croatian midfielder has 15 months remaining on his current contract in the Spanish capital and reportedly does not want to exit.

The MLS club were said to be prepared to double Modric’s Madrid salary but subsequent reports suggested he was not interested in a move to the US.

A report in Marca in July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

34-year-old Modric was the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 but has been linked with an exit from Madrid since, with Italian giants Inter strongly linked.

The Croatian has started just 13 La Liga games this campaign while Martin Odegaard – currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.