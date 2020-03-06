Real Madrid: James Rodriguez upset with Zinedine Zidane

James Rodriguez is upset with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane about his treatment and lack of playing minutes this season, report ESPN.

It comes ahead of this summer’s Copa America where James is set to be a key figure once again with the Colombian national team but he has not featured frequently for Los Blancos this season.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The Colombian’s only game-time since has been a starting role in three Copa del Rey fixtures for Zidane’s side, while he has not been handed any minutes during either La Liga or the Champions League in nearly five months.

James is said to be undergoing his own fitness regime to ensure he is in peak condition for the South American national tournament, while he is also set to depart Madrid permanently this summer.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich, with Atletico de Madrid and Napoli said to be among the clubs keen on a move.