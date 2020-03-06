Quique Setien refutes claims of losing Barcelona dressing room: ‘We have no problem’

Barcelona boss Quique Setien insists he has the confidence and trust of the dressing room at the club amid suggestions he has lost control of the dressing room.

It follows Setien explaining to newspaper El Periodico, as cited by Marca, that the coaching staff had apologised to the players after his assistant Eder Sarabia’s criticism during El Clasico.

A report in Cadena Cope highlighted how the expressive condemnation of Sarabia for the players efforts during their defeat at Real Madrid has left them unhappy.

It is said that the players feel that the harsh words and gestures from Setien’s number two were not appropriate and were not something they would respond positively towards.

The footage shows the Barca assistant – who has been a long-term number two for Setien across multiple clubs – condemning the team’s failures and pointing out where they were making mistakes.

He swears multiple times during the footage – which, while unsavoury, is not overly unusual on the sidelines – and expresses a lot of frustration.

There have been multiple suggestions that Barcelona’s senior players command disproportionate control at the club, with the Coach and his staff often holding less influence at the Camp Nou than elsewhere.

“I don’t understand on what basis we are being asked that we don’t have control of the players,” Setien told his Friday press conference, as cited by Marca.

“We are delighted with the dressing room and we have no problems. The truth is, I thought it would be more difficult than it is and the players accept everything, with an extraordinary attitude.

“We know we need to earn the players confidence – as you need in this position at any other club or in any other job description.

“This is a group of players who have won everything for years and when someone comes in, you will be asking what can they add to us.

“Every player is different and some take longer to adapt than others, but the part of my job is convincing them and earning the confidence.

“Everything that is happening here is normal but there is no story here.”