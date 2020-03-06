Midfielder Arthur Melo ruled out for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has picked up an ankle injury and will not feature for his side against Real Sociedad this weekend.

As outlined by Marca, the Brazilian sustained the injury during a training session for the club this week and now joins Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé and Luis Suárez among the players who are not available for Quique Setien’s side.

The central midfielder has been called up by national side for Brazil for the international break this month and it is anticipated he will return in time for the return leg of his side’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli.

Riqui Puig, Àlex Collado and Ansu Fati are all included in the squad list for the Blaugrana against high-flying La Real at the Camp Nou this weekend.

It promises to be another test for this fragile Barca side following last week’s El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.