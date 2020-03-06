Juventus wait to move for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane spent five years of his playing career at Juventus and reports suggest the Italian champions now want him as their boss.

The Real Madrid Coach played for the Bianconeri between 1996 and 2001 before his move to the Spanish capital in one of football’s landmark transfers.

The Frenchman’s contract at Santiago Bernabeu runs through until the summer of 2022 but it is claimed by the Daily Mail that he could head to Turin before that.

It follows a report earlier this week in The Independent which claimed Madrid are monitoring the situation of out-of-work boss Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Zidane.

There is said to be a level of discontent in the squad of Los Blancos which was heightened by their first leg Round of 16 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League last week.

This is despite the fact that Madrid are top of La Liga, having returned to the summit following the weekend’s 2-0 El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

The report adds that there are a number of senior figures in the Madrid dressing room who have questioned some of Zidane’s managerial decisions this year, while highlight that club president Florentino Perez has not always seen eye-to-eye with the Frenchman.

Zidane’s first spell at the club was remarkable – winning three successive Champions League titles in two-and-a-half years before stepping down in the summer of 2018.

He returned to the hotseat nine months later, last March, and despite sitting top of the league they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad last month, with a league defeat at Levante following a similarly disappointing draw at home to Celta de Vigo.

Pochettino was said to have been approached by Madrid before Zidane’s return last year, but the Argentine has now left Tottenham and is in-demand among Europe’s top club.

Juve may be looking to replace current boss Maurizio Sarri with Zidane.