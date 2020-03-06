Diego Simeone insists there is ‘no pressure’ on Atletico Madrid for Sevilla, Liverpool games

Diego Simeone insists his Atletico de Madrid side feel no pressure ahead of a crucial week in La Liga and the Champions League.

Los Rojiblancos play host to high-flying Sevilla – who are two points and two places above them in the league standings – before their away match to Liverpool on Wednesday.

“We don’t feel pressure. We are excited. This is a football week in which we are preparing to look for important goals,” Simeone told his press conference on Friday, as cited by Marca. Before adding that both games will be ‘nice battles’.

Simeone also refused to talk about his side’s forthcoming trip to Anfield where they will play the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Atleti lead 1-0 from the first leg last month, but the Argentine was not drawn on talks regarding the visit to the runaway English league leaders: “We only look at tomorrow’s game. We have the need for an important game. Away from home, Sevilla are very strong and they have an identity marked by their Coach. They have added players like Suso who gives him quality in attack.”

Simeone’s side are currently in fifth place in La Liga and just two points above Valencia, in seventh, in what promises to be a close-run race for top four positions.

Atleti were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling Espanyol last weekend and are in need of victories.