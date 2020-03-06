Barcelona intent on Philippe Coutinho sale with Liverpool, PSG interest

Barcelona have ruled out a return for Philippe Coutinho and if Bayern Munich do not sign him permanently, he will be used as a makeweight in another deal, write Diario Sport.

Bayern– where the player is currently on a season-long loan deal from the Blaugrana – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

This latest report say that Barca still believe Bayern may sign him permanently and if they do not, they will add him to a bid to lure Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain or an attacker from Liverpool.

The Brazilian has made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but will reportedly not return to the Camp Nou regardless of this season.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 14 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.