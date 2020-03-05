Sevilla in talks to sign Napoli forward Jose Callejon for free

Sevilla are in talks to land Spanish forward Jose Callejon from Napoli on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That is according to AreaNapoli, which claims the Andalusian club have been in talks with the former Real Madrid player – who is free to negotiate deals with other teams as his contract in Naples expire in June.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 in a €10m deal and he has since made 336 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he has made 32 appearances across all competitions to date.

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is said to be a fan of Callejon and would prefer him to stay, although it is now increasingly likely that he will return to Spain this summer.

Aston Villa have previously been linked to the player, who has won five caps for Spain.