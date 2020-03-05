Roberto Carlos on Real Madrid: ‘You cannot win every trophy’

Roberto Carlos has defended his former Real Madrid teammate Santiago Solari’s stint as Coach of the side last season.

The two played alongside each other at Los Blancos with the former Brazilian full-back initially posting a tweet paying homage to the work of Solari – who was at the helm for shortly over four months last season.

The Argentine’s stint in the dugout was not a memorable one as he failed to significantly improve on the work of his predecessor Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked in October 2018 following a 5-1 El Clasico loss at Barcelona.

Solari’s rein came to an end shortly after a run of results which ensured the club would finish the season trophyless – with two home defeats against Barcelona and a 4-1 hammering at home to Ajax in the Champions League acting as a catalyst.

Roberto Carlos deliberately responded in a further tweet to hint that he believed Solari did good work, before being replaced by Zinedine Zidane a year ago.

“There are many titles in recent years friend,” he replied to a user on Twitter.

“You cannot always win, if you could then it would be called the Real Madrid League, or the Champions League of Real Madrid, or the Real Madrid Cup…greetings and good health.”