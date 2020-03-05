Real Madrid monitoring Kylian Mbappe friction at Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid are poised to enquire about Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe amid reports of further friction in the French capital.

A report in Marca outlines how Mbappe has publicly expressed his desire to represent France at this summer’s Olympics, but PSG have now written to the French Federation to block the player being called up.

The striker is said by reports to be the long-term goal for Madrid and is said to be a cornerstone of Zinedine Zidane’s demands to strengthen his side.

The latest report clarifies how Los Blancos are aware of friction between Mbappe and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, with growing frustration.

Mbappe is under contract in the France capital until the summer of 2022 and the club have long wanted to renew his deal, but the player has not entered into negotiations as yet.

Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to upset his relations with PSG and is prepared to wait until a market opportunity arises and would be prepared to sanction up to €300m for a deal.

Los Blancos are said to be preparing a similar plan that saw them land Eden Hazard from Chelsea with a long-term admiration without any official move.

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 119 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.