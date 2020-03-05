Real Madrid: Eden Hazard successfully undergoes ankle surgery

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has successfully undergone surgery on an ankle injury by Dr. Eugene Curry at the Darrel Clinic in Dallas.

A statement was issued on Thursday stating: “Our player Eden Hazard has been successfully intervened in Dallas today in a fissure in the right distal fibula. The intervention has been supervised by the Medical Services of Real Madrid. Hazard will remain under observation until discharge from the clinic to begin recovery.”

As outlined by Belgian outlet hln.be, the location in Dallas was chosen due to their experience in helping recovering basketball players as it is argued that Hazard’s twists and turns whilst playing football are similar movements.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the recent 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff.

It is now expected that he will be out for two or three months – meaning that a return this season is in the balance.

Real Madrid have yet to make a comment on the length or seriousness of the Belgian captain’s injury but Zinedine Zidane has suggested there may be hope of a return before the end of May.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez told Cadena Ser last week that he was also confident that the former Chelsea star would play again in La Liga this season ahead of the European Championships this summer and said similar to reporters at the UEFA Nations League draw, as cited by Marca this week.

Hazard joined Los Blancos from Stamford Bridge last summer in a move that was reported to have the transfer value of €100m, but injury problems have ensured he has featured in just 15 games for the club.

The former Lille player would have been out of contract in West London this summer, and this latest injury setback will be seen as a significant blow to Zinedine Zidane’s side, who lost to Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie last week.