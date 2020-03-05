La Liga ‘a very good league’ for Erling Haaland, says father Alf-Inge

Alf-Inge Haaland – the father of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland – has said that La Liga would be a ‘very good’ league for the player.

Erling joined Dortmund last month in a €20m deal from Red Bull Salzburg and has proved an instant hit at Dortmund – hitting 10 goals already in just four starts.

Remarkably, the striker has now scored 40 goals across all competitions this season and is one of Europe’s hottest properties.

Real Madrid have been one of the multiple clubs linked to the Norway international, who is still aged just 19 and is tipped to be one of the elite footballers over the next decade.

It is said that the striker has a €75m release clause that will become viable from the winter of 2021 onwards, with it widely expected that he will move on from Dortmund after one or two full seasons.

“I am very happy for him and Borussia Dortmund, although for me the most important thing is to keep growing as before,” Alf-Inge told Diario AS.

“He was always a top scorer, but now he is also providing many assists. Obviously, I am proud.

“Dortmund told us that they needed someone like him and that the aim is as high as possible. He is at a team that is fighting for the Bundesliga and is growing in European competitions. It is a perfect destination to continue growing.

“We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that La Liga is a very good league for my son, with great teams. You never know if he will play in Spain. What has to happen, will happen.”

One of the main reasons Madrid have been linked to Haaland is Martin Odegaard – the other young Norwegian starlet, currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Los Blancos: “My son loves to play with Martin, he is a great footballer. They understand each other very well on the pitch.”