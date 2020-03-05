Inter Milan linked with Chelsea star Marco Alonso

Serie A side Inter Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Chelsea full back Marcos Alonso, according to sources in Italy.

The Spanish international has been in excellent form for the Blues in recent weeks – with three goals in his last four games for Frank Lampard’s side.

The former Real Madrid youth team player is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, and according to reports in Italian football website Calciomercato.com, the Premier League side would be looking for a fee in the region of €30M.

Alonso, had not featured regularly for Chelsea at the start of the 2019-20 season, with Lampard opting for fellow Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta at left back.

However, the 29-year old has come back into the side in recent weeks, and if he is to move ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, they are likely to hold out for their fully asking price.

If Alonso does depart from South London in the coming weeks, the report also states that Chelsea are likely to move for Porto’s Alex Telles as a replacement.