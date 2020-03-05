Getafe boss Jose Bordalas responds to Frenkie de Jong criticism

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has responded to an interview from Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong which criticised his side’s style of play.

Los Azulones are currently sitting third in La Liga having finished last season in fifth spot – missing out on the final Champions League spot to Valencia on the final day of the campaign.

Bordalas’s side are also into the last 16 of the Europa League having defeated Dutch side Ajax – De Jong’s former club – in the Round of 32.

Dutch international de Jong joined the Blaugrana in a €75m deal from the Amsterdam club last summer and was critical of Getafe’s style of play.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the central midfielder said: “Getafe does not play to entertain the fans, it bothers me to watch them play.”

Bordalas has now responded in an interview with Marca: “When we played against Barça, their goalkeeper made 69 passes but I do not want my goalkeeper to make 69 passes.

“What we want to do is to generate goal chances and our tastes are not for everyone, but a lot of people are giving us the merit that we deserve.”

Despite economic growth in recent seasons, Getafe’s budget is still modest in La Liga terms and is less than one tenth of that of Real Madrid and Barcelona –two of only three clubs above them in the standings.

Bordalas was then asked directly about his future in light of the information that much bigger clubs would want to move for him: “Now my thinking is coaching Getafe, I don’t think about what might happen next season.

“Nobody knows what the future will hold, I don’t think about it, only the (next game against) Celta de Vigo.

“What is our limit? I am a very ambitious Coach and my message is very clear, I never settle. What we are doing is something historic but hopefully the best is yet to come.”