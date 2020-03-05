Gaizka Garitano: A Basque final will be beautiful

Athletic Bilbao boss Gaizka Garitano has revealed his excitement at reaching the Copa del Rey final against local rivals Real Sociedad.

His side secured a place in the final for the first time since 2015, with a 2-2 away goals win over Granada CF in the last four.

The two sides now face each other in a first Basque final in almost a century, and Garitano cannot wait until the April 16 showdown.

“We have suffered in this game, and the team fought until the end,” he told reporters from El Chiringuito TV.

“It is going to be a beautiful final, a beautiful Basque final.”

“We have another important step to make, and it will be real battle for us.”

The visiting fans were made to live on their nerves in the second leg in Andalucia, as goals from Carlos Fernandez and German Sanchez put the hosts in front in the closing stages.

However, Garitano’s side kept their focus, and a goal from full back Yuri Berchiche secured a place in the final.

Athletic have not won the competition since their 1-0 victory over Barcelona, way back in 1984.

They will face Imanol Alguacil’s side in the final for first time since 1910, in their first appearance since 1987.