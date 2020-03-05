Coronavirus: Valencia v Atalanta second leg to be played behind closed doors

The second leg of Valencia’s Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta will be played behind closed doors, it has been confirmed.

It follows a report on Wednesday from local sports journalist Julio Insa, who claimed that Valencia are seeking to once more meet with health authorities to analyse the situation and reach a solution but were hopeful that members could access the game with ID.

Valencia confirmed in a statement last week that all non-football events, including press conferences, would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan after reporting symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a spate of sporting events across Europe being cancelled including a number of Serie A matches, with northern Italy reporting multiple cases of the virus.

Atalanta lead 4-1 from the first leg of the encounter.