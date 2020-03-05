Barcelona players insist on Neymar move

The dressing room of Barcelona is pressing club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer, report Deportes Cuatro.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is the top transfer target for Barcelona this summer, according to both Diario Sport and El Mundo Deportivo.

The two Catalan sports papers insists that negotiations will be re-opened before summer between the clubs, with Neymar’s relationship with PSG sporting director Leonardo said to be a key factor in accelerating his exit.

The latest report highlights how the Barcelona dressing room – particularly Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique – are keen on Neymar returning.

It is said that they see the Brazilian as crucial to not only raise the standard of performance but also to make the club a happier place, with Antoine Griezmann mentioned as not being a suitable replacement.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

However, despite a prolonged saga of multiple reports claiming that the clubs were in negotiations and a deal was on the verge of completion, no move ever materialised.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.