Barcelona make Valencia winger Ferran Torres transfer objective

Barcelona have made Valencia winger Ferran Torres a transfer objective for this summer, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old, who is rated as one of the brightest prospects in Spain, penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until 2021 – with a reported €100m release clause, although reports conflict as to whether this is still running.

It is said that Barcelona have calculated that due to the volatility of his contract running out, they believe they can snare the winger for a bargain €35m this summer.

Torres is represented by Leaderbrock Sports, is the same one that brokered the deal for the highly-rated teenage star Pedri of Las Palmas to move to the Blaugrana this summer, and with whom Barca share close relations.

It is now said that Valencia are hoping to once again tie the highly-rated winger Torres down to a new deal to ward off interest from clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The interest from Los Blancos was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Valencia boss Albert Celades is cited as saying by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 80 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.