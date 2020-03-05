Athletic Bilbao edge past Granada to reach Copa del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao have edged into the 2020 Copa del Rey final on away goals, after a 2-1 defeat away at La Liga rivals Granada

Gaizka Garitano’s side headed into the game with a 1-0 lead from the first leg, but goals from Carlos Fernandez and German Sanchez put their place in the final in doubt.

But a late goal from full back Yuri Berchiche late goal sets up a final with neighbours Real Sociedad, in the first all Basque final in almost a century.

Granada had the better chances in the opening stages, with Darwin Machis forcing a smart stop from Unai Simon.

The visitors struggled for fluency before the break, with half chances for Inaki Williams and Mikel San Jose the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

And with Garitano’s team unable to find a way through, the hosts punished them just after the restart, as Fernandez nodded home Marchis’ deep cross.

Both sides found it difficult to create chances in the closing stages, as the pressure mounted at the deafening Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

But with the tide of the game firmly flowing in the hosts direction, centre back Sanchez made the decisive intervention, as he powered home from a Machis corner with a quarter of an hour to go.