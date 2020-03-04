Willian rejects new Chelsea contract offer – future unclear

Willian has rejected a new two-year contract offer from Chelsea, as reported by Brazilian media outlet UOL.

Pep Guardiola was linked with bringing him to the Camp Nou, however no move materialised, and he moved on to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala before joining Chelsea.

Despite his success in England, Barcelona have consistently retained a passing interest in the 31-year old, and reports in both the Spanish and British press linked them with a move when Ernesto Valverde was at the helm.

The impacts of Valverde’s departure in January and the appointment of Quique Setien are unclear on any reported interest, but the club are short in their attacking department.

It has been claimed by reports that no transfer fee, the player’s versatility and goal output will all be key behind the move.

In December, is was claimed by English tabloid newspaper the Sun that Willian would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of a move to the Catalan giants, although that now appears unlikely.

Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with a move for the Brazil international while the latest reports say other teams in England may be interested in snaring him on a free.