Real Sociedad reach first Copa del Rey final in 32 years to end Mirandes dream

Real Sociedad have reached their first Copa del Rey final in 32 years as they ended the remarkable run of Segunda side Mirandes.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s first half penalty won the second leg of the semi-final for La Real, who also held a narrow 2-1 advantage from the first leg in San Sebastian last month.

Mirandes had enjoyed a stunning run to the final – defeating three full-strength La Liga sides en route to their last four slot, seeing off each of Celta de Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal.

But it will be Real Sociedad who confirmed their spot in the final in Seville this season as they look to lift their first Copa title since 1987.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are flying high in the top flight this season – pushing for a top four slot – but have been magnificent in the Copa too, including a 4-3 win at Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.

It could yet be a Basque derby in the final, as La Real’s regional rivals Athletic Club Bilbao travel to Granada in the second leg of their last four tie tomorrow night, with Los Leones holding a one-goal advantage.