Real Madrid hand new contract to teenage full-back Miguel Gutiérrez

Real Madrid have renewed the contract of teenage left-back Miguel Gutiérrez, who is said to be one of the brightest prospects in their youth teams.

The 18-year-old featured for the club in pre-season – playing against Fenerbahce in the Audi Cup – and is tipped to have a long career at the club.

Gutiérrez confirmed the news on Wednesday, stating that: “I feel very happy after renewing with Real Madrid!

“It is very exciting to see how the club that trusted in me years ago continues to do so. Thank you all! #HalaMadrid”

He was reported to have been being scouted by several of Europe’s elite clubs due to his high-performance level for Madrid’s Under-19 team.

Gutiérrez is tipped to be promoted to the club’s Castilla side for next season and this new deal will run through until 2024, when the player will celebrate his 24th birthday.

He has been involved in first-team training this season with Coach Zinedine Zidane thought to be particularly impressed by his qualities and attitude, with him giving his personal approval to the deal.

