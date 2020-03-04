Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen close to new Barcelona contract

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is close to penning a new deal with the club, with ESPN saying it is a priority for club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The German goalkeeper’s deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned a freshly extended contract in 2017.

In December, Diario Sport said a new deal would see the player’s contract run through until 2025 – surpassing even those deals handed to Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

The goalkeeper played his 200th match for the club against Sevilla in October and is said to be very happy at the club, for whom his importance is behind only that of Lionel Messi.

Ter Stegen has been described as a tall, agile and consistent goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities; he is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations, and effective at communicating with his back-line courtesy of his strong personality.

He initially was number two to Claudio Bravo at the club before establishing himself as first-choice, and is currently above summer arrival Neto in the pecking order.