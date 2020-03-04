Everton linked to Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca

Everton have been linked with a summer move for Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, as highlighted by a report in the Liverpool Echo.

It follows on from comments made by Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti that the club could be looking to reinforce their options in central midfield ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a star player at the RCDE Stadium and was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that he will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he has started 24 league games for Espanyol this season.

However, his club remain at the foot of La Liga and the possibility of relegation is playing a part in clouding his future in Catalonia.

The central midfielder has only made 114 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.

Roca has a deal at Espanyol through to 2022.