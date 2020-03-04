Coronavirus: UEFA allows Valencia members to attend Champions League clash against Atalanta

UEFA have given permission to Valencia season ticket holders to attend the second leg of their Champions League clash against Atalanta.

It was reported earlier this week that the game would be played behind closed doors due to the spread of the Coronavirus, but that is now said to have been amended so that members with ID can enter the stadium.

That is according to local sports journalist Julio Insa, who claims that the club are now seeking to once more meet with health authorities to analyse the situation and reach a solution.

Valencia confirmed in a statement last week that all non-football events, including press conferences, would not be taking place until further notice on the advice of local health authorities.

That was in the wake of four Valencia fans and a local journalist being advised to self-isolate after returning from the game in Milan after reporting symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a spate of sporting events across Europe being cancelled including a number of Serie A matches, with northern Italy reporting multiple cases of the virus.