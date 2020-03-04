Barcelona scouted Chelsea teenage star Billy Gilmour

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour starred in their FA Cup victory over Liverpool and it has been revealed that Barcelona scouted him for years.

A report in The Independent claims the Catalan giants sent their top European scout to monitor the progress of the teenager in recent years.

The Scottish teenager joined Chelsea from Rangers, where he progressed through their youth system, in the summer of 2017 and made his first-team debut at Stamford Bridge this season.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over the Premier League leaders saw Gilmour star for Frank Lampard’s side, displaying his wide technical skillset, physical attributes and tenacity.

It is said that Barcelona were aware the Scot had the required skillsets to showcase his potential at the Camp Nou but did not make a move due to Chelsea being in the driving seat for his signature.

Gilmour won the “Revelation of the Tournament” in the 2018 Toulon Tournament and he is seen as having the potential to be a playmaker at the elite level of football.