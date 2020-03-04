Barcelona deny Junior Firpo injury due to go karting

Barcelona have denied reports from the Catalan press which claim that wing-back Junior Firpo was injured in a go kart accident.

TV3 and Catalunya Radio both reported that the left-back had suffered a hand injury during the activity, which is described as high risk and which Blauagrana players are not allowed to engage in.

Firpo, a summer signing from Real Betis, has worn a bandage over his left hand in the recent matches against Napoli in the Champions League and the league meeting against Eibar.

However, as Marca now report the club have denied that go karting was the source of the injury and instead say that the injury was sustained during training.

Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.