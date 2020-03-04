Atletico Madrid keen on Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Atletico de Madrid are keen on a move to land Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to a report in Marca.

The Croatian international has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself previously stating that he wished to remain at the club.

Indeed, according to a report in Cadena Ser last month, it was said that the Blaugrana were keen to sell the midfielder in January.

The latest report states the midfielder is keen to stay in Spain and would fit the profile of Atleti, while his contract expiring in the summer of 2021 so his asking price will be drastically reduced in light of this.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 298 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season – initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien – with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.